Girl asks Santa to send snow to Fulshear because she's sad it's so cold

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- It's so cold outside that a little girl in Fulshear is worried about Santa.

Yashasvi Andem wrote this letter telling Santa people are sad because of the "super duper cold."

But she thinks this could still be the best Christmas ever if Santa would just bring some snow to Fulshear.

Yashasvi adds it's so cold she doesn't think Santa can ride his sleigh. She ends her letter "hope you are okay Santa."