Alvin ISD teacher reported missing in September found 'alive and well' in New Orleans

A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a month after she was reported missing, Michelle Reynolds has been found "alive and well" in New Orleans.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana State Police helped locate Reynolds.

Reynolds was the Alvin ISD teacher who was first reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband.

Texas EquuSearch, who joined the search for Reynolds, released a photo of her walking south on Constance Street on Sept. 23.

The picture shows the exact clothing and shoes, with the same hairstyle and color, she was last seen wearing, Texas EquuSearch said.

Reynolds, a sixth-grade Reading and Language Arts teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, has been safely reunited with her family. At the request of the family, no other information will be released at this time, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.

