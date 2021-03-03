abc13 town hall

ABC13 to host town hall on reopening Texas and end to statewide COVID-19 mandates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering elected officials and business leaders for a town hall Thursday (7-8 p.m. CDT), reflecting on your concerns after Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to end COVID-19 mandates statewide.

Next Wednesday, Texas will end its mask mandate, in addition to limits on the number of diners that businesses can serve indoors.

RELATED: All Texas COVID-19 mandates lifted effective next Wednesday, Abbott says

Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson and 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg are bringing together a panel to answer your questions about how the decision could impact your jobs, schools and even houses of worship.

Panelists for Thursday night's town hall include:
  • County Judge KP George, Fort Bend Co.
  • County Judge Mark J. Keough, Montgomery Co.
  • Scott McClelland, H-E-B president

We had originally planned to discuss Texas' aging water infrastructure and the fallout from February's historic winter storms, but due to the governor's surprise announcement Tuesday, we are postponing our Texas Water Crisis town hall for a later date.

The virtual town hall will stream exclusively on ABC13.com and ABC13's apps for your smartphone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Google TV devices. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

