Doctor on front line of COVID-19 dies from complications due to virus, wife says

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A doctor in The Woodlands, who was at the front line fighting against COVID-19, has died from the virus.Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza's wife, Page King, shared the tragic news on her Facebook, stating he died of complications secondary to COVID-19. According to King, Dr. Araujo-Preza died Monday night."Since COVID-19 was introduced to our community in early 2020, Carlos, a board-certified Critical care/Pulmonary/Internal medicine/Sleep physician, has been at the forefront of the fight against this novel virus," King wrote.In her post, King described her husband as an exceptional man, who "sacrificed himself in order to save the lives of others."HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, where Araujo-Preza worked, shared the following statement on his death.