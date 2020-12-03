Health & Fitness

Doctor on front line of COVID-19 dies from complications due to virus, wife says

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A doctor in The Woodlands, who was at the front line fighting against COVID-19, has died from the virus.

Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza's wife, Page King, shared the tragic news on her Facebook, stating he died of complications secondary to COVID-19. According to King, Dr. Araujo-Preza died Monday night.

"Since COVID-19 was introduced to our community in early 2020, Carlos, a board-certified Critical care/Pulmonary/Internal medicine/Sleep physician, has been at the forefront of the fight against this novel virus," King wrote.



In her post, King described her husband as an exceptional man, who "sacrificed himself in order to save the lives of others."

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, where Araujo-Preza worked, shared the following statement on his death.

"We are saddened by the passing of Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza. His clinical excellence, compassionate care and kindness will be greatly missed. Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza touched so many of our lives and will always be remembered for his profound commitment to his patients. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and colleagues."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessthe woodlandshealthtexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemictexas faces of covid 19doctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She lost it:' Friends say Alexis Sharkey was worried for her safety
Texas to get 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month
Some Houstonians to receive up to $1,200 in stimulus payments
Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington Wizards
2 sons lose parents in NW Harris Co. murder-suicide
3 wanted in connection with shooting death of 61-year-old
Mayor Turner says COVID-19 curfew is 'nuclear option'
Show More
Mom battling COVID-19 put in coma after giving birth to twins
Cold front tonight, dry and cool tomorrow
Memorial Hermann tightens visitor restrictions even further
2 charged with shooting at rap showcase that killed 3
UH-SMU football game postponed for 2nd time this season
More TOP STORIES News