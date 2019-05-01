Texas could make nude photos sent without consent a crime

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- You may want to think again before you hit send on that explicit photo.

Sending nude photos to adults who didn't ask for them could soon become a crime in Texas.

The House recently passed HB 2789, a bill that makes those unwanted photos a Class C misdemeanor, which could earn you a $500 fine.

The House sponsor says that while indecent exposure in person is a crime, there is no law that addresses such behavior on social media or text messages.

HB 2789 is now in the Senate for consideration. If approved, the bill would go in to effect on Sept. 1, 2019.

To follow along with the progress of HB 2789, click here.
