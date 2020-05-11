coronavirus texas

All Texas nursing home residents and staff to be tested under Gov. Abbott directive

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- All people living or working in a nursing home in the state of Texas will need to be tested for the coronavirus under a new directive announced by Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Monday, Abbott directed three state agencies to make sure "100% of residents and staff in Texas nursing homes" are tested.

According to Abbott's office, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Texas Department of State Health Services are being tasked to develop and implement a plan based on guidance from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

"The State of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity-especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes," said Abbott. "This important collaboration among HHSC, TDEM, and DSHS will ensure that any potential clusters of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are quickly detected and contained."

The directive came as the state added about 1,100 new cases in one day. As of late Monday afternoon, Texas counted nearly 40,000 coronavirus cases since early March.

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustinnursing homecoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakseniorscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19texas politicscoronavirus deathscoronavirus testingsenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Houston city council member tests positive for COVID-19
How Kohl's will be different upon reopening Monday
UH offering free 'disease detective' course
Judge says Houston strip club can reopen if it does this
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston city council member tests positive for COVID-19
Chief addresses HPD shooting that killed gospel singer
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
SPONSORED: David Nuno makes his go-to recipe with his kids
'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon: WATCH LIVE
Man with autism went missing on Mother's Day, HPD said
10-year-old girl makes plastic curtain to hug grandparents
Show More
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
Why'd you run? Police chase suspects talk from behind bars
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Family escapes car moments before it's hit by train
More TOP STORIES News