Society

Texas City family hosts makeshift kindergarten graduation for best friends

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pair of best friends in Texas City got to celebrate their kindergarten graduation together, despite the school year being cut short due to the pandemic.

Little Olivia's family built a stage in their backyard so she and her best friend, Payton, could have their very own graduation.

The video shows the girls walk across the makeshift stage to accept their diplomas, with their families cheering them on in the yard.

You can watch the adorable video above.

RELATED:
70-year-old mom of 4 from Chile graduates from Brazosport College

Meet the Keeton family, where mom and her 2 daughters are celebrating huge life moments together
Martin Folsom graduates at top of his class, despite being homeless most of his life
UH grad shares journey of his recovery from shooting to earning degree
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexas citykindergartenviral videograduationcoronavirus texasclass of 2020feel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ezekiel Elliot reportedly among Texans, Cowboys with COVID-19
Shell Freedom Over Texas will be without live crowd this year
Elderly woman dragged by robbery suspect outside Walmart
Teen left trail of racist graffiti, deputies say
Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
Children hid under cars during deadly block party shooting
Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination
Show More
Fort Bend Co. small businesses can get up to $10K
Mom's fight against cancer inspires others to 'value the good life'
Man prays over Pct. 4 deputies at gas station
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's daughter
More TOP STORIES News