Texas City family hosts makeshift kindergarten graduation for best friends

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pair of best friends in Texas City got to celebrate their kindergarten graduation together, despite the school year being cut short due to the pandemic.Little Olivia's family built a stage in their backyard so she and her best friend, Payton, could have their very own graduation.The video shows the girls walk across the makeshift stage to accept their diplomas, with their families cheering them on in the yard.You can watch the adorable video above.