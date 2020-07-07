abc13 plus texas city

How Texas City businesses are working together to survive the pandemic

By
TEXAS CITY (KTRK) -- Business owners in Texas City are working together to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all help each other, we support each other, so it's a great place to live, work, and play," explained Georgia Barzilay, who owns Karat Creations Jewelry, Urban Gypsies, and other businesses.

The Texas City Economic Development Corporation has given grants to 181 businesses. Every single owner who applied got one. The grants total almost $900,000, and range from $700 to $14,000.

"Aside from the obvious property taxes and sales taxes they generate, they really are the core and the backbone and the lifeblood of the community," said Mark Ciavaglia, the chairman of the Texas City Economic Development Corporation.

But business owners have gone even further. When you shop at many places in the city, you'll also get gift certificates you can use at other local businesses. Chamber of Commerce officials are also offering deals and discounts for shopping local.

"Everybody succeeds when one small business is able to keep its doors open and keep going," said Jessica Spangle, with the Texas City LaMarque Chamber of Commerce. "A lot of these small business owners are your friends, your neighbors, you go to church with them, they're your kids" t-ball coaches."

More info (including some great deals!)

https://www.tclmchamber.com/

http://www.texas-city-tx.org/page/board.edc
