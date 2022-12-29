NRG Stadium hosts 2022 Tax Act Texas Bowl, college football fans welcome Texas Tech, Ole Miss

It's Houston's biggest college football event, and two proud, high-profile brands will help pack NRG Stadium for the 2022 Tax Act Texas Bowl.

Wednesday's Texas Bowl features Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech. Not only is the Texas Bowl Houston's largest annual college football event, but since 2016 the Texas Bowl trails only the Rose, Peach, Fiesta, and Orange Bowls in highest attendance. A crowd of more than 50,000 is expected for the 2022 edition of the game.

It's the first time Ole Miss has appeared in the Texas Bowl, while Texas Tech has been here four times prior.

"It's amazing," Stephen Rao, president of the Houston Ole Miss Club, said of having his Rebels playing in Houston. "Every week when we have a football game, we go out and celebrate at local watch parties. So it's awesome to have everyone come out here."

Earlier in the day, Texas Tech awarded head football coach Joey McGuire a new six-year contract that will raise his annual compensation and keep him in charge of the Red Raiders through the 2028 season. In his first season, McGuire led the Red Raiders to one of their most memorable years in recent memory, capped by wins over both Texas and Oklahoma and the most Big 12 victories since 2009. Texas Tech (7-5; 5-4) closed the regular season with three-consecutive victories for the first time since 1995.

