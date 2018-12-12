EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4885565" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Texas AG is asking all Texans to pray for the injured, including two officers from Ken Paxton's office.

Thoughts are with Deputy James Robert Smejkal III this morning as he heads into surgery. He was shot yesterday while serving a warrant. Two TX Attorney General agents also hit. All three are going to be okay.

At the hospital with injured deputy. He's in good spirits, surrounded by friends and family. Our second injured deputy has been released.

Update on Hartwick Rd: All three injured officers are awake and alert. Expected to survive their injuries.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visited Wednesday with the law enforcement officers who were shot while serving a warrant for a repeat offender in Harris County.The attorney general's office identified the two injured officers as Capt. Wes Hensley and Sgt. Mark Rychen. They're part of the fugitive apprehension unit. Sgt. Rychen was sent home from the hospital. Capt. Hensley was shot in the leg, torso and face.Paxton said his officer who remains in the hospital is in good spirits. The officer will require additional surgery this week at Ben Taub Hospital.Paxton asked all Texans to pray for the injured, following the violent confrontation.James Robert Smejkal III, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy, was also shot and was undergoing surgery Wednesday morning. He is a 29-year veteran with the agency. Smejkal's son told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that the bullet is still lodged in his father's forearm."My uncle Jim is one of the best guys I know. And just to have him put his life on the line, along with the other officers, it's just amazing. We don't give them enough credit," said Michael Netek, Smejkal's nephew.After the shootout, Trevino was found dead Tuesday evening of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home on Hartwick Road after an hours-long standoff. The shots before that were captured on camera.You can hear the labored breathing of an eyewitness on that video, watching and living through the heart-racing moments of the SWAT standoff.You can see what appears to be lawmen huddled behind a black car. Seconds later, a frantic call for help goes out."Hey! Call EMS. We're going to need additional units."Gunfire erupts, then yelling before the eyewitness makes a desperate dash to safety.Our news crews were right there on the ground, capturing powerful images as paramedics rushed one of the injured officers to the hospital."One of them was shot in the foot," said Major Mike Lee, of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "The other agent was shot numerous times, torso, leg and face."Another deputy was injured in a motorcycle crash while on the way to assist at the scene, but has since been released from the hospital."We feel blessed that they're going to be okay," Lee said.