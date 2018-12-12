Attorney General Ken Paxton visited officers shot during warrant service in NE Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Attorney General speaks after 2 of his officers hurt in shootout

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visited Wednesday with the law enforcement officers who were shot while serving a warrant for a repeat offender in Harris County.

The attorney general's office identified the two injured officers as Capt. Wes Hensley and Sgt. Mark Rychen. They're part of the fugitive apprehension unit. Sgt. Rychen was sent home from the hospital. Capt. Hensley was shot in the leg, torso and face.

Paxton said his officer who remains in the hospital is in good spirits. The officer will require additional surgery this week at Ben Taub Hospital.

Paxton asked all Texans to pray for the injured, following the violent confrontation.

Texas' Attorney General released this statement Tuesday night:
"This afternoon, Captain Wes Hensley and Sergeant Mark Rychen from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit in my office were shot and wounded while serving an arrest warrant on a suspect in Northeast Harris County. A deputy from the Harris County Sheriff's Department was also shot. These brave and courageous law enforcement officers were fulfilling their call to duty to apprehend a known criminal with a dangerous past. Thankfully, all of the injured law enforcement officers appear to be recovering well this evening. I'm asking all Texans tonight to pray for those recovering, their families, and all the men and women in law enforcement who face unpredictable dangers each day to keep Texans safe."

EMBED More News Videos

The Texas AG is asking all Texans to pray for the injured, including two officers from Ken Paxton's office.



James Robert Smejkal III, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy, was also shot and was undergoing surgery Wednesday morning. He is a 29-year veteran with the agency. Smejkal's son told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that the bullet is still lodged in his father's forearm.

"My uncle Jim is one of the best guys I know. And just to have him put his life on the line, along with the other officers, it's just amazing. We don't give them enough credit," said Michael Netek, Smejkal's nephew.


After the shootout, Trevino was found dead Tuesday evening of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home on Hartwick Road after an hours-long standoff. The shots before that were captured on camera.
WATCH: Witness captures dramatic video of shootout
EMBED More News Videos

A witness captured dramatic video of the moments shots were fired just as a standoff began in northeast Harris County.



You can hear the labored breathing of an eyewitness on that video, watching and living through the heart-racing moments of the SWAT standoff.

You can see what appears to be lawmen huddled behind a black car. Seconds later, a frantic call for help goes out.

"Hey! Call EMS. We're going to need additional units."
Gunfire erupts, then yelling before the eyewitness makes a desperate dash to safety.

SEE ALSO: What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
EMBED More News Videos

Two deputies injured in shooting while serving a warrant in the 5100 block of Hartwick Road.



Our news crews were right there on the ground, capturing powerful images as paramedics rushed one of the injured officers to the hospital.

"One of them was shot in the foot," said Major Mike Lee, of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "The other agent was shot numerous times, torso, leg and face."


Another deputy was injured in a motorcycle crash while on the way to assist at the scene, but has since been released from the hospital.

"We feel blessed that they're going to be okay," Lee said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead, 2 injured in devastating crash on Highway 99
Grandparents sentenced to prison for kidnapping grandson
Charlie 'Farewell' Morton: Astros lose starting arm to Rays
Security video shows missing mom the day she vanished
3 men wanted for bank heist in southwest Houston
Smiling woman in Hyundai wanted for passing bad checks
Next storm COULD bring snow to Texas early Friday
Full list: SAG Awards 2019 nominations
Show More
Drone video captures killer whales trailing New Zealand swimmer
Text message tax? California is considering it
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Harris County
Recall issued for Kotex tampons that could fall apart
More News