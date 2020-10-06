Romeo Crennel brings wealth of experience as Texans' interim head coach

He's a five-time Super Bowl champion : Crennel got his first taste of championship glory with the New York Giants, with whom he won rings after the 1986 and 1990 seasons. He coached special teams and, later, the defensive line for the "G-Men." Of course, he's best known for his time in New England, where he was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams as defensive coordinator between 2001 and 2005. His Super Bowl XXXIV win happened in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans are hinging their hopes of turning around a winless season through the first four games of 2020 on Romeo Crennel, who landed with the team when Bill O'Brien was first hired as head coach in 2014.Crennel has been O'Brien's defensive coordinator and assistant head coach over the last six years. The 73-year-old was appointed as interim head coach whenIn Crennel, the Texans are getting someone, like O'Brien, who has spent time under Bill Bellichick's New England Patriots system and has helped win Super Bowls.The defensive guru is also no stranger to being a head coach after already manning the sidelines in Cleveland and Kansas City.What should give the Texans pause is Crennel's record in that role. He is 28-55.Here are facts and career highlights of Crennel as he heads into his first Texans game as head coach this Sunday against Jacksonville: