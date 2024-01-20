Academy plans C.J. Stroud jerseys restock as playoff push raises demand among Texans fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the Texans' playoff run has been overwhelming for long-time fans, it's brought new fans to the stores, and they're buying gear in large numbers.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud jerseys are hard to find

Hours ahead of the Texans' massive playoff game, fans flocked to Academy to buy gear. "It's exciting for me to reconnect with Houston and my roots and get pumped up," fan Jacqueline Jones said. "When everyone else has on theirs, I have to have on mine, right?"

After finishing near the bottom of the league for the past few seasons, fans say it's nice to see Texans gear being showcased and people trying to buy it.

"First of all, it's taking me [ some ] getting used to," fan Geoff Herbert said. "As a long-suffering Texans fan, it's awesome. Absolutely awesome."

There's one item fans are striking out to find. Academy employees said by far the hottest-selling item is anything tied to quarterback C.J. Stroud.

While you can still find jerseys in youth size, adult fans are struggling. "What we're looking for is sold out everywhere," fan George Escobedo said. "We went to the Texans team store, and this is my third Academy already."

When will Stroud jerseys be back in stock?

The NFL said Stroud wasn't one of the top ten selling jerseys this season. However, if he continues to play well, fans think that could change.

"I know he's going to be here for a while," Escobedo said. "Rookie year. He's got at least four or five years. I know that jersey is going to be here for a while. I can wear it for several years without worrying about him being traded or retired."

Academy workers said they expect another shipment of Stroud jerseys to arrive at their stores and be available on Monday. ABC13 reached out to the Texans about the team store but did not hear back.

Diehard Texans fans go from getting nasty gestures to friendly honks as the team continues its playoff push

Debbie Kerschen's outfit is as big as her passion for the Texans. "Most people didn't think we'd make it this far," Kerschen said. "Matter of fact, most people thought we would only win three games, and look at us now."

Kerschen admits it hasn't always been easy, the Texans finished near the bottom of the league in the past few years.

Now, it's different. Two wins away from the Super Bowl has not only put more fans in the stands but there are also more in the city.

"When I drive around in my car, my car is decked out in Texans, before some people would be hateful," Kerschen recalled. "And I would get different gestures. Now, most people are giving me thumbs up or honking at me."

It's a boost that Kerschen said has propelled her to bling as much as she can. She not only has the look, but a unique nickname.

She's known as Bobo. "I do that in homage to my dad because he's the one that got me involved in football," Kerschen explained. "So, I took the name, Bobo, for that reason."

The passion is one Kerschen is glad her dad passed along, and now she's ready to celebrate like never before if the Texans make it to their first-ever conference championship.

"I don't think you'd be able to control the city if that happened," Kerschen said. "First time ever for us to get to that point. The city is going to love it."

