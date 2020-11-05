Watch Katy Tigers vs. Tompkins Falcons in this week's Texan Live game

In what has been called as a "sold-out showdown," Katy Tigers, who are top-10 nationally ranked, will have their hands full as they battle the Tompkins High School Falcons, the 11th ranked team in Texas.Their showdown is at 6 p.m. Thursday.Both are undefeated, coming in as the top two teams in their district. The right to bragging rights and the number one spot are on the line.The strong Tompkins defense has proven that they belong and are ready to be "Texas tested" by a nationally ranked team. But let's not forget about the offense. The one-two punch of senior quarterback Jalen Milroe, an Alabama-commit, and senior running back Marquis Shoulders, a Tulsa-commit, is deadly. They combined for 1,347 yards and 15 touchdowns so far this season.But the only nationally ranked team in this matchup might have something else to say about that. "Texas Tested" on multiple occasions, the Katy Tigers are steamrolling into this game with the hot hand, scoring more than 40 points in each of their last four games.Katy is led by their offensive playmakers Jalen and Seth Davis and Nicholas Anderson, who have combined for 1,166 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five 100-yard games. That sturdy Falcon defense will have to show up Thursday night or these three young men will show out.In 2019, the Tigers just escaped the sharp claws of the Falcons, beating them 35-30. The Falcons now have a chance to finish the job and upset the nationally-ranked Tigers.