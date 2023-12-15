3 teens shot when gunman opens fire on vehicle in northeast Houston, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a gunman after someone opened fire on teenagers, wounding them, inside a vehicle early Friday morning in northeast Houston, police say.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of Spaulding Street.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 live channel.

According to police, a car driven by a 14-year-old and carrying three other teens was weaving in and out of the lanes on Spaulding when someone inside a black car that had pulled up beside them started shooting into their vehicle.

The 14-year-old driver got out of the car and ran away. Someone ended up taking him to the hospital.

The three other boys drove back to a house on Bywood Street near Elbert Street, where police were called.

The 14-year-old was shot several times in his torso, the 16-year-old was also shot in the torso and a 15-year-old suffered a graze wound.

All the teens are expected to survive.