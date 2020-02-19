Teen's girlfriend spoke with him hours before he was shot dead

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is dead after authorities say he was shot multiple times in Channelview.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 17-year-old Tristan Jones was shot Tuesday night by two people in front of a home on Mira Colina. Alisha Nelson, Jones' mom, later confirmed to Eyewitness News that her son was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jones' girlfriend, Tyvesha Holloway, told Eyewitness News she lives near the area where the shooting happened and that she was on the phone with him hours before the shooting. Holloway said Jones told her he was with two friends and they were on the way to see her, but she was not home at the time.

When Holloway came home, she saw police lights and later learned it was Jones who was killed.

"I found out this morning, I kept calling him and the other boy last night," Holloway said. "I called his momma and she told me."

Deputies at the scene say one of them attempted to save Jones by applying a pair of field tourniquets to help stop the bleeding. A neighbor in the area told Eyewitness News he heard the gunfire, but the suspects were gone by the time he got outside.

Detectives don't know why the shooting happened and have little information on the two suspects or the vehicle they used to drive off. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the sheriff's office.



