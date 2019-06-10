Teen's death was not suicide, but a homicide, investigators say

(1) Yesterday, our team responded to a shooting at 10907 Tanwood Dr. Initial version of the incident was that a 19-yr-old male had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Others were in the home. Thanks to great police work & tenacity by our Investigators they got to the truth. pic.twitter.com/CmW1ILAui8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 9, 2019

(2) Cole Spears was later pronounced deceased at hospital. Today, our Homicide team charged Eluid Rodriguez w Manslaughter. Rdz is suspected of playing with a pistol and shooting Spears. Rdz is now at the county jail. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ZM9EVPkyvD — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen's death that was first reported as a suicide now appears to be a homicide.On Friday, police were called to the scene 10907 Tanwood Dr. where a teenager was found dead, allegedly with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.But on Saturday, investigators say they determined that was not the truth about the death of 19-year-old Cole Spears.Eluid Rodriguez has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Spears. Investigators say it was determined he was playing with a pistol, ultimately shooting and killing Spears