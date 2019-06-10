Teen's death was not suicide, but a homicide, investigators say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen's death that was first reported as a suicide now appears to be a homicide.

On Friday, police were called to the scene 10907 Tanwood Dr. where a teenager was found dead, allegedly with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

But on Saturday, investigators say they determined that was not the truth about the death of 19-year-old Cole Spears.



Eluid Rodriguez has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Spears. Investigators say it was determined he was playing with a pistol, ultimately shooting and killing Spears
