Teenager in critical condition after being shot over the shoes he was wearing, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition over a pair of shoes, according to Houston police.The teenager was shot at The Park at Woodlake apartment complex Friday at about 8 p.m. in west Houston, police said.Investigators said Gregory Dunn, an army veteran who lives at the apartment complex, told them he heard gunshots and saw two males running toward a PT Cruiser before getting away.Dunn said he went over to help the teen. That's when the boy told him the guys tried to take his shoes."I started talking to him. You know, 'What's your name? How old are you? What happened?' He said he had been shot, so we located the wound and the exit wound on his chest. Sitting there talking to him, trying to get EMS over here and just gathering his information to give officers when they got here because of the condition he was in," said Dunn.The man stayed with the teen until officers and first responders arrived at the scene.Police said the boy did not have any shoes when they got there, so they are assuming the guys got away with them.If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department.