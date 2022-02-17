Group of juveniles shot at in north Harris County apartment complex, sergeant says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage girl was among a group of juveniles when she was shot in north Harris County, according to deputies.Deputies received a call about a shooting at about 5 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Cypress Station.Upon arrival, deputies said they found a teen girl, believed to be 14 years old, hit in the leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released, according to Sgt. Hudson.According to Hudson, an unknown suspect started shooting at the group of juveniles who were walking through the apartment complex. The teens told ABC13 they believe they were just at the wrong place at the wrong time.Deputies are working to attain surveillance video."It starts at home. Parents need to be parents. Need to educate kids and teach them right from wrong," said Hudson.The suspect was described as a Hispanic or white male wearing black. Hudson said based on the video they saw, he is in his late teens or early 20s.