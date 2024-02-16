Teen girl hit and killed while crossing poorly-lit NW Harris County road, deputies say

After the initial crash, she was hit by a second vehicle, according to deputies. Both drivers remained at the scene, and investigators said neither showed signs of intoxication.

After the initial crash, she was hit by a second vehicle, according to deputies. Both drivers remained at the scene, and investigators said neither showed signs of intoxication.

After the initial crash, she was hit by a second vehicle, according to deputies. Both drivers remained at the scene, and investigators said neither showed signs of intoxication.

After the initial crash, she was hit by a second vehicle, according to deputies. Both drivers remained at the scene, and investigators said neither showed signs of intoxication.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager died after she was hit by two vehicles in northwest Harris County late Thursday night.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the driver of a GMC pickup truck was driving southbound in the left lane of Greenhouse Road near Cardinal Lake when the teenage girl walked into the roadway from the median. The driver struck her, projecting her forward.

Deputies said the driver of a Nissan Sentra, also traveling southbound, then hit the girl as she was lying in the roadway.

Investigators noted that the teen girl was not in a crosswalk and the area was also poorly-lit.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Both drivers remained at the scene, and investigators said neither showed signs of intoxication.

Deputies believe the victim was between 15 and 18 years old. They did not immediately release her name.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.