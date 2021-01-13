Politics

Teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters

An 18-year-old turned in her own family after recognizing her mom, uncle and aunt amidst the Capitol rioters last week.

Helena Duke told "Good Morning America" it was an emotional thing to decide to do.

"But, at the same time, if I did nothing I felt that I was as bad as them," Duke said.

Her mother, Therese Duke, was seen in a screen grab from a FreedomNewsTV clip, allegedly harassing a Black woman.

SEE RELATED: Smart cameras and facial recognition could assist in identifying Capitol protesters

Duke called her mother out on Twitter, saying "Hi mom, remember the time you told me I shouldn't go to BLM protests because they could get violent...this you?"



In a separate tweet, she specifically pointed out her mother, uncle and aunt in three different pictures that surfaced on the internet accusing them of violent acts during the riot.



Since Duke's tweets went viral, she has received immense love and support from several people.



SEE RELATED STORIES:

New Caney woman accused of threatening women in D.C. day before Capitol riots

Chuck Norris' manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot

Texas man's ex-wife reported him to the FBI after Capitol riot, affidavit says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpriotblack lives matterus capitolpoliticsu.s. & worldviolencetwitterpresident donald trumprace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Drive-thru vaccine clinic at NRG Park to open this week
Leaders join ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
How many need to be vaccinated to get herd immunity in Houston?
More sunshine and warmer ahead of another cold front
Tom Hanks to host Biden Inauguration primetime TV special
Chase suspect passes out in custody after shooting at deputy
Show More
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
CA hospital fined $43K for deadly post-holiday outbreak
Doctors call new traumatic brain injury test a 'game changer'
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Apple announces new racial equity initiative projects
More TOP STORIES News