Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot in face while riding in car in N. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old boy is expected to survive after being shot in the face while riding in a car in north Houston on Friday evening, the Houston Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 near Clark Park.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, officers were dispatched to a call of a shooting.

Officers found the 17-year-old had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the face but was conscious and talking.

HPD said the teen was sitting in the car's passenger seat with another person as they drove down the street. That is when they spotted three men on the side of the road.

Police said that one of the men, alleged to have been armed with a rifle, shot the teen and fled the area.

An investigation is underway.