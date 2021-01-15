HCSO investigating shooting of 16-year-old in Cypress

Crews responded to a report of a shooting in the 20200 block of Baron Brook Dr. Friday afternoon in Cypress.



A 16 YO male was treated by @cyfairfd EMS on-scene and transported in critical condition.



Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office is working the scene.#hounews pic.twitter.com/aWC7RVKqsR — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) January 15, 2021

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in the Cypress area.The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the 20200 block of Baron Brook Drive, according to a tweet from the Cy-Fair Fire Department.A 16-year-old boy was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.Sources later said the teen had succumbed to his injuries.It is not known what led to the shooting. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.