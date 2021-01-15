HCSO investigating shooting of 16-year-old in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in the Cypress area.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the 20200 block of Baron Brook Drive, according to a tweet from the Cy-Fair Fire Department.



A 16-year-old boy was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Sources later said the teen had succumbed to his injuries.

It is not known what led to the shooting. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressteen shotteen killedshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring man latest to be charged in US Capitol riot
Biden talks COVID-19 vaccine rollout: LIVE
HISD students share powerful speeches inspired by MLK
Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol
Randalls to close Bellaire store in February
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust today across SE Texas
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Show More
Missing Liberty Co. 22-year-old last seen after car crash
'I don't want to die of COVID. It's that simple,' Texas teacher says
Appointments gone within minutes at Minute Maid Park vaccination site
Yuengling beer pours into Houston this fall
Woman charged after leading deputies to car with body inside
More TOP STORIES News