15-year-old hospitalized after targeted shooting in NW Houston, HPD says

Neighbors were left uneasy after multiple shots were fired at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, injuring a 15-year-old boy, who is now recovering in the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said a northwest Houston apartment was targeted by someone with a gun.

Now, a 15-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital though it's unknown if he was the intended target.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 8047 block of Grow Ln at the Quail Creek Apartments on Tidwell near U.S. 290 Thursday morning.

A neighbor, who didn't give her name, said it was late Wednesday when she heard the first commotion.

"Last night around 10:30 p.m., there was somebody that pulled up when I was smoking outside on the back patio and they had a confrontation, but shortly after, they pulled away," she said.

She went to bed shortly after and slept though the shooting.

A neighbor who didn't want to go on camera told ABC13 he was home alone with his toddler and heard multiple shots but was afraid to look outside.

Video gathered Thursday morning shows the teen laying on his stomach being taken out of the apartment and loaded into an ambulance. Police say the teen is expected to be OK and is recovering in the hospital.

"I was worried about the child because that's not OK. That's not OK. We have a lot of children around here and that's not OK," the neighbor said.

Police said they don't have any information on a suspect at this time.

A neighbor ABC13 spoke to said she plans to keep an extra eye out in the coming days.

"I have one of my own, and that's what scares me is it could have happened to us as well," she said.

Houston police said anyone with information can call their major assault division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Tipsters could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

