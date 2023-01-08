Man accused of forcing teen girl into car at gunpoint, assaults her " 8-10 times" , court docs read

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after he kidnapped a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her multiple times, court documents read.

Court documents read that the suspect, Lyndell Horton, allegedly drove up next to the teenage runaway and ordered her into the vehicle. The teen refused, and that's when Horton reportedly pulled up his shirt and showed a gun, scaring the teen as she got inside.

From there, documents said he drove her to an apartment, where he forced her inside at gunpoint. During the transfer, the teen cried and told Horton that she was only 13.

Documents read that Horton tried to force the teen to have sex with him, but she said no. Horton reportedly then punched her in the face.

Officers went to Horton's apartment after the teen's mother reported her missing. An investigation into Horton's phone messages developed him as a suspect, police said.

Documents read that as Horton was being detained, the teen girl ran out, crying, saying she needed help and wanted to go home.

During the interrogation, Horton openly admits to police that he picked up the teenager and "had sex with her 8-10 times" until she managed to escape, documents read.

Horton denied using a gun, but officers found a firearm inside of his apartment, court documents read.

Horton does have prior offenses. He was arrested as a juvenile for public lewdness in 2014. In 2017, he was accused of resisting arrest and stealing a vehicle.

During a PC court hearing on Saturday, a judge set Horton's bond at $500,000. Under his conditions, he must have no contact with the 13-year-old, can't have or use a firearm, nor have contact with a child 17 years old or under.

He will be placed under house arrest.