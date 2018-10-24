HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 16-year-old shot in the head at an apartment complex is now on life support.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Garden Oaks Apartments on Royal Palms Street in southeast Houston.
16yo shot in the head at SE Hou apt complex. Now on life support. Trail of shell casings led police to center of building. Teen’s father tells us he has no idea what his son was doing here. #abc13 #breaking pic.twitter.com/WomUjJbFbG— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 24, 2018
The victim's father told ABC13 that the teen's name is Matthew Francis.
Francis was found on the ground in a breezeway.
Investigators say there was a fight at the back of the complex and it appears the teen may have been chased by the shooter or shooters as they fired.
A trail of shell casings led police to the middle of the complex.
Detective says 16yo was shot in the head in this apt breezeway. Police say they’ll be back when sun comes up looking for surveillance video. #abc13 https://t.co/gHuSJVuLzN pic.twitter.com/WtzSOAxObJ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 24, 2018
Francis was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. It's not clear what led up to the gunfire.
"What makes it hard on cases like this? People who know who did this will not come forward and talk to us," said HPD Detective Ken Fregia.
Francis' father says he doesn't know what his son was doing at Garden Oaks. The teen does not live there.
There are no witnesses to the shooting other than people who heard the gunshots.
Detectives plan to look for surveillance video.
Hours earlier, another teen was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. Witnesses said they saw the teen running when someone opened fire.
Police say the victim is between the ages of 14 and 16.
RELATED: HPD takes aim at gangs after shooting deaths of 10 children
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.