Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston

Juvenile fatally shot at 4800 block of W. Fuqua. HPD Homicide is investigating. HPD Commanders and PIO are en route. #hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 24, 2018

A teen was shot and killed Tuesday night in a possible drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.Houston police said they are investigating the homicide in the 4800 block of Fuqua Street. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m.Witnesses said they saw a teen running when someone opened fire. Police also believe multiple weapons were used in the incident. At least two vehicles were hit by gunfire, according to HPD.The teen was rushed to the Texas Children's Hospital after CPR was performed on the victim.The victim is between the age of 14 and 16, according to police.Authorities are searching for the suspect or suspects, but no description was immediately released. They also urged anyone in the area who has a surveillance camera to check the footage.