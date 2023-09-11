Victim believed to be a teenager found shot to death in heavily wooded area in NE Harris Co.: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office has responded to an active scene where a person, possibly a teen, was shot and killed in northeast Harris County.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Deer Timbers Trail just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

In a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened in a wooded area, and the victim was identified as male.

It was not elaborated by officials if there were any suspects.

Eyewitness News has a crew en route to uncover more information that will be updated as soon as possible.