Teen driver charged with DUI and manslaughter after car plunged off ramp killing 2 teens

EMBED </>More Videos

A teenager faces multiple felony manslaughter and DUI charges after a solo-vehicle crash from eastbound state Highway 24 onto Walnut Creek city streets early Sunday morning left two other teens dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, California --
A car crash left two 18-year-old men dead and two young women injured. The driver faces serious charges, including DUI and manslaughter.

Friends and family members hugged, keeping vigil outside John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for two young women badly injured in a terrible car crash early Sunday morning. The crash killed two 18-year-old men who were also riding in the car.

"Everyone needs to be held up in prayer," said the driver's cousin, Anisha Hackney. "Sending good thoughts. Can't imagine what pain families are experiencing right now."

Hackney's 18-year-old cousin, Ramya Ramey from Antioch, was driving the car. The CHP says it plunged off a connector ramp from eastbound Highway 24 to northbound Interstate 680.

The car was reduced to a twisted piece of metal.

"It's my understanding this was Mya's core group of friends," Hackney said.

The CHP says Ramey suffered major injuries in the crash and is now facing serious charges. Her family disputes the fact that the recent graduate from Deer Valley High School was driving drunk.

"No toxicology reports have come back," said Hackney. "We don't know what occurred."

"This is an underage drinking and driving collision which could have been prevented," said a CHP spokesperson. "Just an awful situation for everybody."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killedteenagerteenagerscar crashDUIdui crasharrestmanslaughteraccidentcar accidenttraffic fatalitiesu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Police: 1 person dead in SW Houston parking garage shooting
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit: Report
Fans line up as early as midnight for Texans open practice
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Festival cuts ties with founder for sexual misconduct allegations
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on freeway
Mountain lion breaks into home and kills house cat
Show More
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays the audio
African dust cloud haze returns
Bride in wedding dress rescued from car's roof during flood
Decomposing body found inside column outside supermarket
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News