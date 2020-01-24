Katy man forced daughter to help him deal drugs, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies arrested a man Wednesday night suspected of forcing his teenage daughter to help him deal drugs.

Authorities confiscated more than $45,000 worth of illegal drugs from his Katy home.

Deputies identified the 33-year-old suspect as Phillip Ellis Cunningham Jr. He is charged with injuring his 13-year-old daughter, who he had allegedly been forcing to take part in drug deliveries.

Deputies arrested Cunningham near Clay Road.



Deputies searched his home, which is located in the 2500 block of Pines Pointe, where deputies discovered more than two kilos of Xanax and more than 200 grams of what they believe is Ecstasy.

Deputies also found several firearms, a pill press, and smaller quantities of other drugs in Cunningham's home, along with $14,000 in his possession.

The 13-year-old girl was returned to the custody of her mother.

Authorities found another 3-year-old daughter inside Cunningham's car at the time of his arrest. They say she is safe and has been returned to her mother.

Cunningham faces three felony charges: injury to a child and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katyillegal drugsdrug arrestdrugteenagerharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News