Katy man forced daughter to help him deal drugs, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies arrested a man Wednesday night suspected of forcing his teenage daughter to help him deal drugs.Authorities confiscated more than $45,000 worth of illegal drugs from his Katy home.Deputies identified the 33-year-old suspect as Phillip Ellis Cunningham Jr. He is charged with injuring his 13-year-old daughter, who he had allegedly been forcing to take part in drug deliveries.Deputies arrested Cunningham near Clay Road.Deputies searched his home, which is located in the 2500 block of Pines Pointe, where deputies discovered more than two kilos of Xanax and more than 200 grams of what they believe is Ecstasy.Deputies also found several firearms, a pill press, and smaller quantities of other drugs in Cunningham's home, along with $14,000 in his possession.The 13-year-old girl was returned to the custody of her mother.Authorities found another 3-year-old daughter inside Cunningham's car at the time of his arrest. They say she is safe and has been returned to her mother.Cunningham faces three felony charges: injury to a child and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.