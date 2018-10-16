TECHNOLOGY

YouTube users reporting outages around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

YouTube hiring more screeners to seek offensive video

SAN BRUNO, California (KTRK) --
YouTube users were left searching for other ways to entertain themselves Tuesday after outages spanning the globe.

The video streaming service tweeted on Tuesday night, stating it was aware of reported problems on the site and with products YouTubeTV and YouTube Music.

"We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed," the tweet said, in part.

The cause of the issue was not stated by the company.
Video above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyyoutubeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook 'unsend' button could be on the way
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Poaching pics from Internet can cost social media users
City bans sex with robots at shop planned for Houston
More Technology
Top Stories
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Did you win? Numbers drawn for $667M Mega Millions jackpot
Dangerous flooding expected overnight in Central Texas
Crosby ISD parents concerned after layoffs of 33 workers
Boy rejects apology after being accused of grabbing woman
ALCS Game 3: Bullpen implodes as Astros fall to Red Sox, 8-2
Astros legend Lance Berkman throws first pitch at ALCS Game 3
Best and worst seats for Astros playoff games
Show More
Save money getting to Astros games and parking
Record cold in Houston today
Mattress Mack bets $150K in Las Vegas on Astros title win
Deadly big rig crash on SW Fwy blocks traffic for hours
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
More News