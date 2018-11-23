At just $19.99, the Wyze Cam may be a wise, cheaper choice for home security.
It records 10-15 second HD video clips in 1080p resolution and stores them on the cloud for free for 14 days. You can also record video non-stop by inserting a micro SD card.
It's simple to set up: plug it in, download the Wyze app, connect it to your home Wi-Fi, and you've got a home security camera.
You can then watch a live stream of your camera from anywhere in the world as long as there's an internet connection and even zoom in.
The live view can be watched from your phone, iPad or computer.
It has a button you can push and talk to whoever is on camera. In other words, you get a two-way talk back.
The app will alert you whenever the camera senses motion, sound, or even smoke and carbon monoxide in your home. It also lets you capture time lapse videos and still pictures.
The Wyze Cam sells for $19.99 plus $6 shipping on the Wyze Cam website or Amazon.
