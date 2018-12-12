TECHNOLOGY

Proposed tax would charge California cellphone users for every text

EMBED </>More Videos

California officials are voting next month on whether or not they should tax text messages. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
The California Public Utilities Commission is set to vote next month on a proposal to tax text messages.

State regulators say the money would be used to support programs that provide phone service to the poor.

It's unclear how much you'd have to pay per message.

The wireless industry and business groups are fighting the plan.

They say it could cost phone users an extra $44 million a year.

They also say the proposal is unfair because services like Facebook's Messenger and Apple's iMessage wouldn't be hit with the new fee.

See the proposal by CPUC here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytextingtext messagescalifornia legislationcellphonevotingtaxesu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Skimmer found on gas station pump in Cypress
This $20 home security camera is a real steal
Rocket launch scrubbed at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Report: Artificial intelligence to help couples build relationships
More Technology
Top Stories
2 dead, 2 injured in devastating crash on Highway 99
Grandparents sentenced to prison for kidnapping grandson
Texas Attorney General says wounded officers in 'good spirits'
Charlie 'Farewell' Morton: Astros lose starting arm to Rays
Security video shows missing mom the day she vanished
3 men wanted for bank heist in southwest Houston
Smiling woman in Hyundai wanted for passing bad checks
Next storm COULD bring snow to Texas early Friday
Show More
Full list: SAG Awards 2019 nominations
Drone video captures killer whales trailing New Zealand swimmer
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Harris County
Recall issued for Kotex tampons that could fall apart
More News