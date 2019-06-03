I-Team

Scammers pose as Apple reps in latest round of phishing robocalls

By Ann Pistone
Americans receive billions of spam phone calls every year.

RELATED: What you can do to stop robocalls

The latest round of calls is from hackers claiming to be associated with Apple. The caller will tell you that your account has been tampered with. If you don't answer, a recorded message will be left on your voicemail saying to call a toll free number starting with the area code (850).

It's very important that you don't call them back. Remember, Apple will never call you if there's a problem with your iCloud or other Apple account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyquick tipapplei teamscamconsumerphishing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Cook Co. State's Attorney's Office releases documents in Jussie Smollett case
Fake Microsoft employee scams $25K from couple
El Chapo's godson gets 15 years in Chicago narco case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News