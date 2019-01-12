TECHNOLOGY

Samsung's massive 219-inch TV debuts at this year's Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Things are looking bigger and better at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

Samsung introduced massive "The Wall" television set, a 219-inch MicroLED television set that creates a brighter image while using less energy than current televisions.

Measuring more than a whopping 18 feet, we can only imagine how much this big screen costs.

For those of you who think a screen like this is better suited to a stadium than a living room, a 75-inch modular version is also coming out.

You can either watch that by itself or buy additional screens to snap together and make a bigger one.
