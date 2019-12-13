Ring cameras hacked: How to prevent spying on your home

Edward Slaughter from Waterbury, Connecticut, told WTNH his mother-in-law heard a voice from her room. When he reviewed security footage from his Ring app, he heard a stranger's voice saying, "Come here. Come here."
"Soon as I heard the voice, my heart dropped ... Really the worst feeling you could ever feel. It feels like there's nothing that you can do," he said.
A similar story played out in Cape Coral, Florida, when a Ring doorbell hacker was recorded making racist comments to a homeowner.
"Did your child come out black or light skinned, what?" the hacker is heard saying.
And in Wichita, Kansas, Ashley and Jake Norris said a threatening hacker was telling their family he knew where they lived.
"Our daughter is still creeped out," Ashley said.
Despite this uptick in hacks, Ring told ABC News these appear to be isolated incidents where hackers gain access to usersnames and passwords. Here's how you can prevent this from happening to you:
In a statement, Ring said:
Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring's security.
Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services. As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add Shared Users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords.
For more information from Ring, click here