abc11 troubleshooter

Private internet browsing won't protect you as much as you think

By Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
Private browsing options can help you hide your internet history from your family or roommate, but those incognito options might not offer as much protection as you think.

Most internet browsers offer an option to turn off history tracking and browse privately. Chrome calls it "Incognito," on Internet Explorer, it's "InPrivate," and Firefox and Safari offer "Private Browsing."

According to PC Mag, many people think private browsing will hide their history and protect them from viruses and ads, but that is not the case.

Most viruses and malware can cause problems regardless of your browsing mode. For example, if you download an attachment from a phishing email while you're in private mode that virus can still install itself on your computer.

The best protection against viruses and malware is antivirus software. You should also remember to never click on links or attachments in suspicious emails.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyabc11 troubleshootercomputerstechnology
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping
Dating apps allowing kids to sign up, FTC warns
Some couples turn to black market for fertility drugs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Semi driver who swerved to avoid dead cow spills load on US-90
Hit-and-run driver kills homeless couple sleeping under bridge
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
Watch as 5-year-old narrowly escapes charging coyote in yard
Show More
I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River reopens after Imelda
ABC13's Morning News
Carjacker steals couple's U-Haul before killing their dog
THE 60: Buc-ee's gas station coffee ranked best in Texas, U.S.
HCC students can now get paid while attending classes
More TOP STORIES News