TECHNOLOGY

New software tracks users who share passwords

EMBED </>More Videos

Could new software mean the end of using someone else's Netflix password for free?

A tech company is planning to crack down on people who share their login information for streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

According to the Las Vegas ABC affiliate, new software was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show that can track down users who share passwords for streaming platforms, allowing other people to watch for free.

Research shows that about one in four millennials freely let their friends watch on their accounts.
RELATED: Police warn of scammers posing as Netflix to steal your personal information

In the case of Netflix, it has been fairly lax about people sharing passwords and has not indicated it has any plans to use this type of software.
SEE ALSO: Protect yourself: Every internet user should know these basic online privacy tips

EMBED More News Videos

Do you know the basics to stay safe online? Follow these tips to help guard your personal information.

Related Topics:
technologynetflixconsumerCESu.s. & worldLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
NASA spacecraft to take photos of Ultima Thule in flyover
Add abc13Houston on Snapchat
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
Get on-demand personal training from this Houston-based app
Houston city systems were hacked. Twice.
More Technology
Top Stories
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
8-month-old at center of fake kidnapping believed dead: police
Man who is hearing impaired dies in SW Houston apartment fire
Carjacking suspect and deputy trade shots in N. Harris Co.
Traffic nightmare in Pearland this weekend
14-year-old's shooter arrested after chase in N. Houston
Chili's waitress goes missing after movie with co-worker
Teen missing since parents' double murder found alive
Show More
Man suspected of killing California officer found dead
Minister repairs van for teen with special needs for free
Suspect who stabbed supervisor to death felt picked on
Travis Scott donates $100K to non-profit in Third Ward
Houston named a top travel destination for 2019
More News