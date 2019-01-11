New software tracks users who share passwords

According to the Las Vegas ABC affiliate, new software was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show that can track down users who share passwords for streaming platforms, allowing other people to watch for free.
Research shows that about one in four millennials freely let their friends watch on their accounts.
RELATED: Police warn of scammers posing as Netflix to steal your personal information
In the case of Netflix, it has been fairly lax about people sharing passwords and has not indicated it has any plans to use this type of software.
SEE ALSO: Protect yourself: Every internet user should know these basic online privacy tips