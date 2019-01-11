New software tracks users who share passwords

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2988422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Do you know the basics to stay safe online? Follow these tips to help guard your personal information.

A tech company is planning to crack down on people who share their login information for streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.According to the Las Vegas ABC affiliate, new software was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show that can track down users who share passwords for streaming platforms, allowing other people to watch for free.Research shows that about one in four millennials freely let their friends watch on their accounts.In the case of Netflix, it has been fairly lax about people sharing passwords and has not indicated it has any plans to use this type of software.