New dog app can identify your dog's breed with a photo

MICHIGAN (KTRK) --With hundreds of different dog breeds it can be hard to identify a puppy's parentage.
A Michigan man has created a smartphone app to solve the problem.
"How many times have you looked at a dog and wondered what type of dog is that?" Elderied McKinney said.
McKinney developed the app that can identify dog breeds in a snap of a photo.
DoggZam, was inspired by his very curious 6-year-old daughter, Makenzy.
"Instead of Shazam, you can have DoggZam! They have Shazam where you can listen to music and see what type of music it is, but there is nothing on the market for dogs," McKinney told WXYZ.
The app snaps a photo of a dog and in seconds identifies the breed by recognizing its facial features and fur.
"No one can ever guess the breed of my dog, Hamilton," DoggZam user, Syma Chowdhry said.
The app is free, and it could be a good tool to have next time you head to the animal shelter to get a new best friend.