Technology

Instagram's new features target online bullying

Instagram is rolling out new features to help crack down on online bullying.

One feature prompts users to reconsider posts that are detected as offensive.

Another, called Restrict, allows users to limit their reactions with people who target them.

Once a user has been restricted, only they will be able to see their comments on your posts.

And a restricted person will not know they have been restricted.
