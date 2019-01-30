TECHNOLOGY

FACETIME FLAW: Houston lawyer's lawsuit alleges Apple glitch allowed private deposition to be recorded

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston lawyer is suing Apple over the FaceTime glitch that allows people to eavesdrop, even if you don't answer the phone.

Attorney Larry Williams filed a civil lawsuit this week against Apple, alleging that the glitch allowed a private deposition with a client to be recorded.

Calling the bug a "defective product breach," Williams accuses Apple of failing "to provide sufficient warnings and instructions" to the general public, including his client.

Williams is suing for unspecified damages.

The security glitch allows users to access someone's microphone and possibly, their front-facing camera during group FaceTime chats - even if the other person rejected the call.

Apple says it plans to release a fix for the problem in a software update later this week.
