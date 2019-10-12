Technology

Amazon's 'Alexa' is officially bilingual

It's official, Alexa can now speak Spanish!

Amazon says the virtual assistant's second language can now be accessed through its supported Echo and Alexa built-in devices.

CNN reports there is a brand new Spanish voice for Alexa, along with local knowledge and hundreds of skills, according to the company.

Amazon says customers can switch to "Español" mode via the Alexa app.

From there, users can ask in Spanish for their favorite music, news, weather and controls for their smart home.

The multi-lingual mode also allows Alexa to answer in the same language as the question.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyamazontechnology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses
Astros vs. Yankees: What to know about the ALCS rematch
Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros
George Springer made an Astros beer, but you can't drink it yet
Here's what the Astros will be paying some of their stars in 2020
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Astros fans turn side hustle into thriving t-shirt biz
Show More
Man found in attic after game of hide-and-seek with officers
What to wear as you cheer on the Astros
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
Astros' 3rd postseason win means a 3rd mural in Houston
Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week
More TOP STORIES News