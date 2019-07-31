4 best headphones you can get for under $20

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5313904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Think refurbished headphones aren't for you? Wait until you find out how much you can save.

You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars for quality headphones.Consumer Reports tested 153 portable headphones that cost under $20 to find the best deal.If you're looking for a good pair for workouts, try the Scosche Sportflex 3. They cost $15. Consumer Reports gives them a 76 out of 100 for best design for exercise.For comfiest fit, try Panasonic's RP-TCM125. They also cost $15.For best Bluetooth wireless, Consumer Reports likes Gumy Wireless from JVC. They cost $20.If you're looking for simply the best quality for cheapest price, try MEE Audio RX18P. They cost $10 and score the best for price.Consumer Reports says that for serious music listening, try wired headphones. Their testing found wireless headphones work well but corded headphones sound the best.If you really want brand name headphones, but can't afford them, try refurbished headphones. Some of the most highly rated headphone models can be as much as 50 percent off the regular price.