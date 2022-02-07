technology

Meet IKE, the digital kiosk to help you navigate downtown Houston

By


Say cheese! ABC13's Jeff Ehling walks you through city's new digital kiosk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The future is here!

Interactive Kiosk Experience, or IKE, is now up and running in the City of Houston.

This morning, we got to put an IKE located at Walker and Avenida De Las Americas to the test.



The display screen on the street side kiosks shows ads, but when you press the screen, you can choose from several menus that can give you directions, recommend restaurants and even help you land a job.

The city plans to install 75 of the interactive displays initially, but more are on the way.

The displays generate revenue with the ads, but they can also take selfies and provide entertainment with an arcade built in to each unit.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will cut the ribbon on the IKE on Avenida de Las Americas today at 11 a.m.



