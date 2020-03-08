Teacher and her sons killed in apparent murder-suicide by father in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people are dead after deputies say a family's 48-year-old father shot and killed them all in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's office responded to reports of a shooting in the 9200 block of Sebastian Drive around 5 a.m.



Deputies said they found Ryan Brown, 48, his wife Lynnette Brown, 49, and their two sons Sam Brown, 16, and Hayes Brown, 13, dead inside of the home. The family's two dogs were also shot to death.

The wife and her two children were all a part of Lamar CISD. Lynnette was a teacher at Ray Elementary, Hayes was an eighth grader at Briscoe Junior High, and Sam was a junior at Foster High School.

Deputies say it's unclear what pushed Ryan to commit the crime.



"Its unfortunate, we've been to these before. Let's just say if you are suicidal, if you are not feeling well about things and you are having an argument with your family. Just get some help, you don't have to harm your family. In this case, we have an entire family that is gone. That's a sad day. That's a sad day," Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

Neighbors told ABC13 they were totally shocked.

"Totally shocked. I mean, you never know what's going on in people's house until something happens, I guess. Based on what I knew they were OK people. They moved in about a year after I did. I've been here 10 years. They were decent people," neighbor James Tudmon said. "I talked to them, spoke to them. They walked their dogs. Their sons came down here and played with my grandson. I would see the older kid and his father throwing a baseball out in the street. They were the typical family, you know?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countysuicideteen killedwoman killedman killedmurder suicide
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What it means for your money when markets dive
Light rain showers are moving across Southeast Texas
Union urges schools to create plan in case of COVID-19 spread
Gas prices drop as the oil industry braces for trouble
SPONSORED: Katherine shares her rodeo-inspired frito pie recipe
Neighbor finds man shot to death in breezeway of apartment
UH Cougars cut down nets for 2nd straight AAC title
Show More
Total coronavirus cases in Houston-area increases to 12
10-year-old helps family escape house fire
Suspect shoots and kills good Samaritan outside Humble mall
Cypress woman secures golden ticket at American Idol audition
Take a tour of one of the coolest work spaces in Houston
More TOP STORIES News