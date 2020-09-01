target

Target offering deals with car seat trade-in program this month

Parents, mark your calendar! Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program starting this month.

Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon.

READ MORE: How to prep your vehicle for a new baby like a pro

Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, including high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Here's how it works:

  • Bring an old car seat or base to a Target store and drop it in the designated box outside the store.
  • Log in to the Target App to scan the code on the box.
  • Open your wallet in the Target App and view "Extra offers" to find your coupon.
  • Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

You can trade in starting Sunday, Sept. 13 until Saturday, Sept. 26. According to Target, 14.4 million pounds of car seats have been recycled so far.

Click here to find a drop-off box at a Target near you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsafetychildrenbabyfamilynationalu.s. & worldcar seatstargetcoupons
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TARGET
Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Target offering teachers discount on school supplies
Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Hood leader out after Guillen death and other incidents
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
15 named storms have formed before peak of hurricane season
Maliyah Bass' dad: "Why would you do that?"
3 Meyer Elementary students test positive for COVID-19
'Study zones' with free Wi-Fi open for Harris Co. students
Billions at stake in 2020 census as Houston falls behind
Show More
This is why red lights will paint Houston buildings tonight
Houston Zoo reopens Wednesday
Woman Turns to Ted for $1k refund after overpaying bill
Kindergartner tests COVID-19 positive on 1st day of class
USPS spurns League of Women Voters registration efforts
More TOP STORIES News