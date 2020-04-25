Burglar caught after trying to cut into Taco Bell safe

Overnight District 4 had burglaries along SH6. A Burger King and Taco Bell were hit. HCSO units apprehend a suspect in the Taco Bell attempting to cut into the safe. Burglary and Theft investigators are responded to the scene. @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D4Patrol pic.twitter.com/FduBhuef9h — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 25, 2020

