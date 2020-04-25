Burglar caught after trying to cut into Taco Bell safe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was another violent night of shootings in Houston on Friday, but it was also a night for burglaries in parts of Harris County.

Deputies working in northwest Harris County responded to four burglary calls along South Highway 6 overnight.

A Burger King and a Taco Bell were among the businesses broken into.

At the Taco Bell, deputies from District 4 caught someone who was trying to cut into the restaurant's safe.

