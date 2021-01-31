engagement

Houston's 'first daughter' Ashley Turner is engaged

By Crystal Beavers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congratulations are in order for Houston's first daughter, Ashely Turner, after her proud dad, Mayor Sylvester Turner, announced her engagement Saturday.

Her boyfriend, Jimmie, popped the question this weekend, and she said yes.

"I'm excited today because my daughter's boyfriend proposed to her about an hour ago actually," Turner said Saturday during a press conference on vaccines. "You know, before she could say yes, I was about to say yes for her. She's taking too long. So he proposed, and I said, 'Yes, she will. Yes, you will'."

He shared photos of the engagement on Twitter. He wrote that she was surprised at the end of her birthday drive-by celebration which benefitted Kids Meals Inc.



There's no word yet on when the happy couple will walk down the aisle.
