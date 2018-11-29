Search underway for suspects who broke into AT&T store near outlet mall in Cypress

ABC13 reporter Katherine Marchand is on the scene where authorities say there was a break-in at an AT&T store.

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Precinct 4 Constable's Office is searching for the suspects who broke into an AT&T store off the Northwest Freeway in Cypress, just minutes away from the Houston Premium Outlets.

Authorities investigated the scene in the 28000 block of Highway 290 after calls about a burglary came in around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

There's no word if the suspects got away with anything.

Officials checked the Fairfield Village neighborhood for the suspects. So far, they haven't found anyone.
