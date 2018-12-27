Two men wearing outfits resembling Santa suits have terrorized check cashing businesses, and now Houston police hope the public can help identify them."We're calling them the Santa Claus hijackers, because of the red, white and black clothing. It almost looks like a Santa Claus outfit," said HPD Robbery Detective Jeff Miller.On Nov. 27, they hit two different check cashing places. Miller believes they could be connected to as many as a dozen robberies this year with all but two happening since Nov. 20.Surveillance video from the two robberies on Nov. 27 show the violence. They carried guns and wore red clothes trimmed in white.On ABC13 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., reporter Jessica Willey reports on why detectives are anxious to get the robbers identified and how they may be connected to an even bigger armed robbery crew.