Suspects arrested in Metro PCS robbery in NW Houston connected to five other crimes: Police

Police say the six suspects arrested after robbing a Metro PCS store in northwest Houston are connected to five other crimes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
According to Houston police, the robbery took place in the 7600 block of Kempwood, where three of the suspects entered the store wearing hoodies and took more than $100 and new cell phones before taking off.

Shortly after the robbery, police say they spotted the suspected vehicle and recognized it from previous crimes.

Police began chasing the vehicle and cornered the suspects at Westcott near Memorial, where they began ramming into the patrol car. They were later arrested.

During the arrest, police recovered a handgun.

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 22 years old.

All six suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, but more charges could follow.

